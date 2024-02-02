Take Our Borders Back Rally Features This Scream-y Rage-y AntiSemite

A highly offensive video shows Michael Yon speaking at the Take Our Borders Back rally, fueling the thirsty conservatives with a hate-filled rant claiming so-called "terrorists coming across the border being funded by Jewish money." Oh, boy. And this is happening at a time when conservatives have been accusing Democrats of antisemitism. It's always projection with these guys. The scream-y rage-y man claims in the video that HIAS, the global Jewish nonprofit that provides humanitarian aid and assistance to refugees is responsible for funding terrorists coming to America.

"Another main funder is actually HIAS, HIAS, the Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society, Jewish, right?" Yon said. "This is quite interesting because they are actually funding the people, they're going to come to places like Fort Lauderdale, synagogues, and they're going to scream, Allah Akbar, and they're going to shoot the shit out of them, right? And they're coming across the border, and they're just being funded with Jewish money, right?"

How can he say "right" so many times while being wrong? Yon must think that he doesn't need to back up his lies with proof. He just has to scream louder, and his gullible and bigoted audience will believe him.

Here at the Take Our Borders Back rally, Michael Yon was just SCREAMING into the microphone about migrant terrorists being funded by Jewish money. He was sure to say “Jewish” several times. This was immediately after other speakers said they met with #txlege. Just listen. pic.twitter.com/ozdwhTN6HC — Amanda 🐢 (@noturtlesoup17) February 2, 2024

Sarah Palin and Ted Nugent were featured at the event. Nugent, who wrote a song about wanting to have sex with a 13-year-old child, played the Star Spangled Banner and then called on the crowd to register to vote in the upcoming Presidential election. And that's a big no-no for conservatives. Taylor Swift isn't allowed to do that, and it can't be because she's a woman. Republicans claim they respect women.

Former Governor of Alaska Sarah Palin and Guitarist Ted Nugent joined the #TakeOurBorderBackConvoy in Dripping Springs tonight. pic.twitter.com/F2OKY8Psmg — Bettie Cross (@BettieCrossTV) February 2, 2024

Meanwhile, this happened at the Border Trucker Convoy:

An urgent plea for reinforcements from the Border Trucker Convoy: “We need keyboard warriors. If you’re sittin’ at home, you’re on your phone, we want you to be warriorin’ fer us.” pic.twitter.com/HFzEAyKdM9 — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) February 1, 2024

And that event had quite a few grifters fleecing the crowd.

This very disillusioned participant with the Trucker’s Convoy said she just realized that the people who organized it don’t really care about America and are just grifting con artists. Go figure. pic.twitter.com/xCVmsQXPia — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) February 2, 2024

I do not feel sorry for that woman. If you hang out with hate-filled creatures, you're already in bad company. Raise the bar, lady.