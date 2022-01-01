Kamala Harris Gets Our Good Guy Crookie Award For Doing It All!

There are too many reasons to list why Madam Vice President Kamala Harris deserves a Good Guy Crookie Award, but if you have any doubt about the kindness of her soul, just watch her calm the nerves of a factory worker who had the jitters in her presence back in April.
By Aliza WorthingtonJanuary 1, 2022

In my very last 2021 Crooks and Liars post it's my pleasure to pay tribute to the inimitable brilliance and kindness of our nation's first female, first Black, first AAPI Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris.

I could list so many stellar highlights from her first (almost) year as vice president:

  • the deep educational and historical background she brings to working her hardest to solve the root causes of immigration from South and Central America
  • the grace and foreign policy savvy she exhibited on her trip to France, smoothing over relations with our longtime ally at a particularly bumpy time
  • her historic tie-breaking vote in the Senate to bring COVID relief to the nation
  • VP Harris delivered the commencement speech at the Naval Academy
  • the many meetings she had with Black women repeatedly over the year to hear their priorities and ideas
  • her spotlighting Black maternal healthcare — a topic about which she cares deeply, and and one on which she introduced legislation as a U.S. Senator.

All of these accomplishments took place under relentless attacks from all sides on her identity, her gender, her motives, and her historic place in the White House, not to mention countless fabricated media crises about her and her staff, her office, and her relationship with President Joe Biden.

But if you really want to know why VP Kamala Harris deserves this Good Guy Crookie award, witness the kindness that comes from her core, and her impulse to make those around her feel comfortable and valued, like this broadband worker in the New Hampshire plant she visited in April.

Madam Vice President, for being a hero to so many, you get our 2021 Crookie Good Guy Award. Congratulations, VP Harris!

2021_good_guy_crookie_award_5
Congratulations, Vice President Harris!

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue