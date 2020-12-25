Crookie 'Good Guy' Lifetime Achievement Award: Rachel Maddow

Lawrence O'Donnell spoke for so many of us on Election Eve, as he THANKED Rachel Maddow:

LAWRENCE O'DONNELL: Thank you for the last four years, because I will never forget at 10:00 p.m. on Election Night, I was at an anchor desk with Steve Schmidt and James Carville and they knew what was happening 25 minutes before everybody else did. I was sitting in that room and I kind of knew what was happening. I realized, "24 hours from now I'm going to have to do a show. And I don't know how to do it." But I also knew Rachel was going to have to go first, and so I -- I saw you go out there. I saw you go out there and do it. And when the time came, you turned and smiled to me, and that smile got me through that night, and that smile has gotten me through four years and you've gotten a lot of people through four years, Rachel.

Thank you Rachel @maddow. Seriously, you’ve helped keep me sane for 4 years, especially in those first months after Trump won when it felt like the planet was spinning off its axis. Thank you 💙🙏 https://t.co/GK1PikJug3 — billy eichner (@billyeichner) November 7, 2020

Thank you so much, Rachel Maddow. Every heart below is for you.