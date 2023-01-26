Marsha Blackburn Isn't Making Any Sense, Confuses All Of Twitter

Stand back, y'all. She's super mad.
Marsha Blackburn Isn't Making Any Sense, Confuses All Of Twitter
Credit: Gage Skidmore/Flickr/CC license 2.0
By Conover KennardJanuary 26, 2023

Sen. Marsha Blackburn has previously lashed out at the Biden administration over illegal drug seizures. Well, she's doing it again, and it sure sounds like Republicans are pro-fentanyl now. Republicans have no solutions for the problems in our country, including the issues at our Southern border.

"Under Biden's lawless border policy, fentanyl seizures increased by 241% between the months of October and December," she tweeted as if that's a bad thing.

No one knows why she's upset about this:

In late October, Blackburn tweeted, "Biden's fentanyl crisis continues as 22 POUNDS of deadly fentanyl were seized by West Tennessee Drug Task Force agents."

"Biden's open border policies are allowing this illicit drug to flow across our southern border and into Tennessee communities," she added.

So, she's either lying to create fear of this administration, or she's painfully stupid. Or both!

Can you help us out?

For 18 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon