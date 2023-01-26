Marsha Blackburn Isn't Making Any Sense, Confuses All Of Twitter

Sen. Marsha Blackburn has previously lashed out at the Biden administration over illegal drug seizures. Well, she's doing it again, and it sure sounds like Republicans are pro-fentanyl now. Republicans have no solutions for the problems in our country, including the issues at our Southern border.
"Under Biden's lawless border policy, fentanyl seizures increased by 241% between the months of October and December," she tweeted as if that's a bad thing.
No one knows why she's upset about this:
In late October, Blackburn tweeted, "Biden's fentanyl crisis continues as 22 POUNDS of deadly fentanyl were seized by West Tennessee Drug Task Force agents."
"Biden's open border policies are allowing this illicit drug to flow across our southern border and into Tennessee communities," she added.
So, she's either lying to create fear of this administration, or she's painfully stupid. Or both!