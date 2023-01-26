Marsha Blackburn Isn't Making Any Sense, Confuses All Of Twitter

Sen. Marsha Blackburn has previously lashed out at the Biden administration over illegal drug seizures. Well, she's doing it again, and it sure sounds like Republicans are pro-fentanyl now. Republicans have no solutions for the problems in our country, including the issues at our Southern border.

"Under Biden's lawless border policy, fentanyl seizures increased by 241% between the months of October and December," she tweeted as if that's a bad thing.

No one knows why she's upset about this:

How in the world do drugs being seized indicate a lawless border policy? My Lord. — Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) January 26, 2023

For those in the back of the room: an increase in seizures is a good thing. That means MORE drugs have been TAKEN OFF THE STREET. — Brad Wollack (@BradWollack) January 26, 2023

Seizures is a word that means we got the fentanyl and we kept it out of the country — Mark Whicker (@MWhicker03) January 26, 2023

You should really look up what “lawless” means, because increased seizures means = more law enforcement. 🤷🏻‍♂️ — robert jon anderson (@RobAnderson2018) January 26, 2023

Unspeakably stupid — Bill Shapiro (@Bill_Shapiro) January 26, 2023

Seizures.

That means that fentanyl did not make it to our streets.



Thank you to the Biden administration for enforcing our laws. — ❤️🧡💛ᗰia💚💙💜 (@mommamia1217) January 26, 2023

I don’t know how you remember to breathe without falling down more often. pic.twitter.com/EyniNNOUZM — GottaSaveBucky #WhateverItTakes (@GottaSaveBucky) January 26, 2023

Read that to yourself again.



Slowly. — Nate (@seemsallbad) January 26, 2023

In late October, Blackburn tweeted, "Biden's fentanyl crisis continues as 22 POUNDS of deadly fentanyl were seized by West Tennessee Drug Task Force agents."

"Biden's open border policies are allowing this illicit drug to flow across our southern border and into Tennessee communities," she added.

So, she's either lying to create fear of this administration, or she's painfully stupid. Or both!