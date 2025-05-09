People Think Trump Has Dementia After THIS

Concerns are growing over Donald Trump’s mental fitness as recent speeches and erratic behavior raise even more red flags among experts and critics--and that's saying something. Even former allies are starting to wonder what is going on as he gets worse.

There are numerous examples in this video, but one is that he suddenly began talking about reopening Alcaltraz, a barren, old, decrepit prison--kinda like Trump's mind & body--off the coast of San Francisco. It in no way could serve as a prison today, and Trump's staff had never heard anything about this idea until he blurted it out loud to the press.

Alcatraz is an interesting place to visit, but only a mentally addled fool would think it makes sense to reopen because he happened to be channel-surfing and ended up re-watching The Rock (good film, btw).

This is only the tip of the iceberg. Trump has said MUCH worse.