What's The Hell REALLY Going On With Trump's Health?

Donald Trump has some serious shit going on with his...um, body, which is a thought that repulses me, but we stil must discuss it, as it looks...well, not very not healthy.
By Cliff SchecterJuly 19, 2025

We'll let the video do most of the talking here, but let's put it this way--you know the mush his mind has become? Well, it seems to have spread to his ankles--or are we calling those cankles? Remember Pill Popping Ronny Jackson said he was "strong as bull" but even in the charts, amateurs could spot the beginning of heart disease.

How many years has it been since that? Six? Whatever it is, if this were a real presidency, we'd be able to ask and we'd get an answer. B/c clearly this is something serious. Watch the video from Cliff's Edge and see what you think!

