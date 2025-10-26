Trump Does His Stupid Fisty Dance In Malaysia

Donald Trump broke out his 'YMCA' dance moves in Malaysia. Hasn't Dementia Don embarrassed Americans enough this week? Dear Leader tore down the White House East Wing and hiked tariffs on Canada because they hurt his feelings!

Trump Leaves the United States?

Meidas Touch reported that Trump is the first president to leave the United States during a government shutdown. The MAGA crowd loved the "iconic Trump dance."

But for people living on Earth One, the reaction to Trump's 'YMCA' bop was more subdued.

Trumpty arrived in Malaysia and broke out in his famous ‘dancing’. Absolute clown…no one in the world takes us seriously at this point. Such an national embarrassment. #GOPClownShow — My name is Michael 🇺🇦 (@largescience) October 26, 2025

This is fucking embarrassing. It's proof that money cannot buy class. Trump is a fucking fool. This is why the world laughs at him.https://t.co/cC9rQrQK66 — Trump Is An Evil Ass Clown (@HRPuckinfutzX) October 26, 2025

Trump Dances While Americans Suffer

Trump dances while an air traffic controller tries not to cry on television because he's DoorDash driving to feed his kids during the government shutdown.