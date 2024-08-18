Babbling Felon45 Forgets Which State He's In

Trump apparently can't remember which state he's in during another one of his cult rallies in Wilkes-Barre, PA. Here's the babbling idiot pretending he doesn't "ramble," while doing exactly that and confusing Pennsylvania with North Carolina.

TRUMP: I heard the other day, and this isn't anything I'm just saying, they'll say he was rambling. I don't ramble. I'm a really smart guy. You know, really smart. I don't ramble. But the other day, anytime I hit too hard, they say he was rambling, rambling.

You know, I get up and I make a speech. I go for sometimes two hours, two and a half hours, because, you know, people are waiting outside for three days, four days. You guys were waiting out there for a long time.

Front-row Joes are waiting out. I don't know how you guys do it. And I feel I have an obligation to speak and speak in a certain way and speak a little bit longer. You know, how would you like it? A guy's waiting with his family for three and a half, four days.

They have a tent and the tent is set up. They have hundreds of them and they wait. And then I walk in, speak for 15 minutes and leave. I don't know. Somehow. Would that be okay? North Carolina? I don't think so.

Right. They want me to speak all day. You know, when I leave, I did one, two hours and 15 minutes and I'm leaving. And they're screaming, no, sir, more. We want to hear more. I said, I can't. I said, I can't speak more.

What the hell else am I going to say? Our country's going to hell. That's all I can say.