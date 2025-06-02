'The Rainbow Beast Is Coming!': GOPer's Freakout Over Pride Month Is Bonkers

Indiana Lt. Gov. Micah Beckwith is so terrorized by Pride Month that he took to his Facebook page to warn others that "The Rainbow Beast Is Coming For Your Kids!” Oh, no, not the dreaded rainbow beast! Someone hold me, this sounds very scary.

“PRIDE MONTH ALERT: The Rainbow Beast Is Coming For Your Kids!” the anti-woke pastor wrote.. “WARNING: Corporate America and government institutions are launching their annual siege on childhood innocence—and this year’s Pride Month agenda is more aggressive than ever.”

In a list of his complaints, including "corporations selling Pride-themed cereal/toys to normalize the unthinkable," he called Pride Month a "ritual child sacrifice."

"This isn’t about "tolerance." It’s a state-corporate-pagan alliance to reprogram society," he wrote while likely in the corner in a fetal position sucking his thumb. "They’ve swapped biology for "identity constructs," swapped scripture for Harvey Milk sermons, and swapped parental rights for government-sanctioned grooming."

"PARENTS: WAKE UP," he added. "Are you raising your child—or offering them to the rainbow beast?"

Beckwith recently came under fire for praising the three-fifths Compromise, saying it was "a great move." The three-fifths compromise was an 18th-century law that counted an enslaved person as 60% of a free person.

As for Harvey Milk's murderer, he probably has a lot in common with Beckwith, since he was motivated partly by political grievances.

Yeah, he's that kind of guy. Someone should check his browser history. I'm sure it contains some interesting tidbits. Happy Pride Month, y'all. If some Americans aren't free to be who they are, then none of us are free.

UPDATE: Hopefully, he gets the same kick in the ass Nick Offerman (Ron Swanson in the NBC sitcom Parks and Recreation) just gave to Michael Flynn.