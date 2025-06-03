Newsmax Host Has Meltdown Over Pride Month, Feels Sad For Rainbows

Newsmax's Rob Finnerty isn't just mad about Pride Month, he's MAGA mad. In his warped mind, which is powered by a hamster on a wheel, the LGBTQ+ community gets to have too many letters, and the poor oppressed straight folks don't get a Pride Month (sad emoji).

"Does anyone on Earth know what those letters stand for?" he said. And every year, more and more get added, and everyone is expected not only to know what it means, but to have unquestioning respect for every single letter."

"That's 30% of the alphabet," he said after possibly pulling out an abacus.

"And all this only got worse when Joe Biden was president," he continued. Suddenly, a massive trans pride flag could be seen hanging outside the White House."

"Why? Why, right?" he asked. "Why do something like that? Not only that, but at night they would light up the White House in the colors of the rainbow again, to show the world that the White House and the Biden administration has pride."



Note: It's tough to write this while laughing, you guys.

"And on Sunday, Pride Month will start again," he said. "But this whole thing is very strange, and no one seems to ever want to talk about it or bring it up. It just happens every year."

He insisted that Pride Month is about celebrating what "people do in their most private moments," which he called "odd."

"There's no straight month," he said, even though that happens all year round. "There's no month where we honor the union between a man and a woman. There's no month where we honor the nuclear family."

"Although not at the White House. Not anymore. Pride is back at the White House," he insisted. Then, he pivoted back to Biden with a lie, saying, "Coming from a man who lied about his health for his entire presidency."

Fact check: Your pants are on fire, Rob.

"By the way, did anyone ever think to consult the rainbow before slapping it on every pride flag and Pride everything?" he asked. And what about that poor little leprechaun? I've said this before. I'm an Irishman. What about the leprechaun at the end of the rainbow?"

Does he know that leprechauns are mythical creatures?

"Does anybody have any idea how he feels about all this?" he said. "He might be fine with it. We don't know."

"But what a difference a year makes after the insanity of the Biden years, the insanity of hanging a trans pride flag, which was just invented out of thin air at the white House, the American people, in their infinite wisdom, elected Donald Trump, who made it clear that pride is wonderful, and you can have all the pride you want in your private pride time," he continued.

"But Pride Month pride flags will no longer be the official policy of the United States government," he said. "We're putting up a beautiful, almost 100-foot-tall American flag on this side, and another one on the other side."

He said "a mass exodus of sponsors" for Pride Month since Donald Trump was elected.

"And maybe you've already noticed it, but patriotism is making a comeback," he said. "Homes in neighborhoods across America are now flying the American flag once again."

Wait until he learns that you can have a Pride flag and an American flag on your front lawn. It will blow his mind.

The first Pride marches and celebrations occurred before Pride Month was first recognized, starting with the Stonewall Riots in 1969 against police brutality.

And what did Trump do? The National Park Service stripped references to transgender people from the monument's website, the very place where transgender people in the Stonewall riots played a monumental role in the fight for LGBTQ+ equality.

So, Rob, I'm sorry you think the leprechauns' feelings are hurt, but they aren't real. What is real is that the LGBTQ+ community is American, and they deserve to be seen, not erased by the bigoted president.

Happy Pride Month, y'all.