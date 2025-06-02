CBS Host Lays Trump Administration COVID Lies Bare

What people wanted based on social media posts is not scientific data related to our actual health
By John AmatoJune 2, 2025

One of Tucker Carlson's favorite anti-VAX doctors, Marty Makary, the new head of the FDA, in no uncertain terms, told CBS that opinion polls guide his directions when recommending COVID vaccines for different groups of people.

Makary has spread vicious conspiracies related to COVID vaccines during his many appearances on Fox News.

Face The Nation host grilled Makary over his dangerous beliefs on COVID vaccines.

MAKARY: So I don't know if you know these statistics, but for 88% of American kids, their parents have said no to the COVID shot last season. So America, the vast majority of Americans are saying no.

Maybe they want to see some clinical data as well. Maybe they have concerns about the safety.

BRENNAN: I don't want to crowdsource my health guidance. I want a clear thing, right? You don't go with popularity. The worst thing.

As you're saying data, and when we look at that data. OK, so the CDC data said 41% of children aged six months to 17 years hospitalized with COVID between 2022 and 2024 did not have a known underlying condition.

In other words, they looked healthy.

And COVID was serious for them.

Another unqualified quack tapped by Trump to run the Food and Drug Agency is basing decisions of who should take COVID vaccines on opinion polls.

Margaret Brennan totally exposes FDA Commissioner Makary for making it up as he goes and making conflicting recommendations in order to cast doubt on covid vaccines. He's so terrible during this interview that Brennan is left shaking her head as she wraps it up.

Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2025-06-01T15:16:50.432Z

