Kilmeade Flip-Flops: FDA Approval Was Too Fast

Fox News has a new propaganda doctor spewing conspiracy theories to downplay COVID vaccines and CDC guidelines.

Dr. Marty Makary penned a blaring op-ed on Fox's website, complaining that the Biden administration and the FDA have colluded on Covid vaccines, in order to distract Americans from the situation in Afghanistan.

Brian Kilmeade interviewed the Fox doc to promote his conspiratorial ideas and backed them up even though he's contradicting the previous statements of Fox and Friends.

Since the beginning of August, Fox and Friends and their guests have attacked the FDA for not approving any of the vaccines fast enough.

Fox and Friends and many others at Fox have claimed that the reason Americans are refusing to get vaccinated is that the FDA hasn't yet approved any vaccine for use.

On August 2nd, Mike Huckabee said the FDA better get off their butts and approve them because his friends were saying they weren't going to get vaccinated "unless it's approved by the federal government." (Via TVE Eyes transcripts)

On August 3, the NY Times reported FDA approval was just around the corner.

The New York Times reported the FDA was gearing up to deliver full and final approval to Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine “by the start of next month.”

On August 5th, co-host Ainsley Earhardt said, "A lot of Americans are saying I'm afraid to take it because it's not FDA approved and Kilmeade replied, "What happened to that concept?"

On August 10, co-host Steve Doocy mentioned that FDA approval was "right around the corner."

Dr. Maraky actually said the FDA was sitting on the vaccines for 9 months, intimating they undercut traitor Trump.

Kilmeade ranted, "The booster shot one day and then out of nowhere the FDA's going to give full approval to the Pfizer vaccine. And that becomes a leak... Do you think the timing is curious?" he asked.

Kilmeade then yelled, "[Biden] make people doubt, look at this timing and they say 'wait a second' does it really get FDA approval? Do we really need a booster shot? What are we worried about? Mild cold symptoms for the vaccinated?"

Demanding FDA approval one day, attacking it as too fast the next. Up is down, red is blue. This is people's lives they are playing with, for ratings.

Fox News is nothing but an oppo research arm of the Republican Party. They are contemptible.

As I wrote yesterday, "Fox News is your source for disinformation and their new chyron should be: Killing 628K people and still counting!"