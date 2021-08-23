Media Bites
Fox News: FDA Vax Approval Was Too Fast But What Took So Long?

The talking heads at Fox News went for the "let's have it both ways" gambit.
On America's Newsroom Fox News co-host Dana Perino broke the news that the Pfizer vaccine was FDA-approved, but instead of celebrating the news, she immediately threw cold water all over the announcement.

Fox News Alert!

"It's the first vaccine to get that approval and in record time too?" Perino said. "And that has critics asking if the process was rushed.

"Was it?" .

Of course, she neglected to name the critics which are Fox News, their hosts and many of their guests.

Former Trumper Brett Giroir was the guest. He said this was good news and a very "big moment in the fight against the pandemic." Giroir told Fox News viewers the vaccine is safe.
.
Co-host Bill Hemmer, tried to find something to attack the vaccine with, and for a moment, got confused about the Fox News talking point before asking this moronic question: "What took so long?"

In the same two-minute segment the first Fox News host attacked the vaccine's approval, calling it too fast and not safe for use.

Moments later the second Fox News host switched completely and was angered as to why it took so long.

Fox News is your source for disinformation and their new chyron should be: Killing 628K people and still counting!

