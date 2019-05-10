Politics
Dana Perino Tells Democrats: Go On Fox But 'Pull Your Punches'

In a Fox News op-ed, Bush's former press secretary tells presidential candidates they should definitely do Fox appearances, but "pull your punches" on Fox hosts.
By Frances Langum
9 years ago
It's a desperate plea...with conditions attached?

In a Fox News website oped (Fox link) Perino informs the 20+ Democratic contenders that they MUST come on Fox for the ratings. "You can’t beat Fox News. Literally, you can’t beat it."

But she also warns Democrats not to attack Fox.

Pull Your Punches.

If you plan to come on Fox News just to take a shot at the network or the host, you’ll lose. Taking shots at Fox News while on our air on makes you look small and is disrespectful to the audience that is tuned in and loyal to the channel.

Hey Dana, has anyone in your world noticed that Fox News is a Trump propaganda network that endorses and amplifies White Nationalism?

We know Fox and its enablers are super sad about being banned from holding Democratic debates this cycle. Too bad.


