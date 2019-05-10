Dana Perino Tells Democrats: Go On Fox But 'Pull Your Punches'

(Above from 2009 Dana Perino is the "Worst Person In the World." )

It's a desperate plea...with conditions attached?

In a Fox News website oped (Fox link) Perino informs the 20+ Democratic contenders that they MUST come on Fox for the ratings. "You can’t beat Fox News. Literally, you can’t beat it."

But she also warns Democrats not to attack Fox.

Pull Your Punches. If you plan to come on Fox News just to take a shot at the network or the host, you’ll lose. Taking shots at Fox News while on our air on makes you look small and is disrespectful to the audience that is tuned in and loyal to the channel.

Hey Dana, has anyone in your world noticed that Fox News is a Trump propaganda network that endorses and amplifies White Nationalism?

Is it surprising that white supremacist attacks are on the rise at the same time Fox News is amplifying their message? just askingpic.twitter.com/DsXu2cEXZk — John Kerr (@JohnnyHeatWave) May 9, 2019

We know Fox and its enablers are super sad about being banned from holding Democratic debates this cycle. Too bad.