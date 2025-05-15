DNC Trolls Trump With ‘Welcome To Qatar-a-Lago’ Banner

Palm Beach residents probably got some good laughs at Donald Trump’s expense Wednesday, thanks to some expert Democratic trolling. Jabbing at Trump’s outrageous plan to accept a $400 million jet from Qatar, the Democratic National Committee flew a “Welcome to Qatar-a-Lago” banner over his Mar-a-Lago home for four hours on Wednesday.

Via Newsweek:

The banner will fly from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday along South Ocean Boulevard in Palm Beach, near the president's home.

The DNC released a statement from Chair Ken Martin to Newsweek ahead of the display via email: "Donald Trump is using the presidency to personally enrich himself while he bankrupts working families."

Martin continued, ripping the president for "his corruption," saying it "is a slap in the face to the millions of Americans who are struggling to get by and put food on the table."

Concluding, the DNC chair said: "Today, the DNC is highlighting what foreign autocracies around the world already know: Trump has no loyalty to the American people, national security, or the Constitution – his only allegiance is to his bank account and his billionaire buddies. Whether it's billionaires at home or governments abroad, Trump won't hesitate to sell out America's working families to the highest bidder."