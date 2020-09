Once again, Brian Kilmeade takes the cake for stupid comparisons.

Brian is upset that "New York kept moving" shortly after 9/11, but with coronavirus, "we stopped."

And that's not all.

Brian Kilmeade uses 9/11 to defend Trump misleading people about coronavirus, telling Rudy Giuliani: "You heard about an attack, and you didn't call a press conference to panic people. What, did you lie to them? I don't think so." pic.twitter.com/ovv4wq4SAL — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) September 11, 2020

Because Donald Trump was trying not to panic people about COVID, just like no one panicked on 9/11. And Rudy told everyone 9/11 was a hoax, when he KNEW it wasn't. Right?

personally I saw both buildings fall and thought, "ok lets wait this out maybe its not what it looks like, I want to hear a press conference first." — brendon (@bearsaremean) September 11, 2020

Ohhhh so THAT'S why I had no idea anything had happened until 6 months later. I was wondering what was up with all those flags everywhere, finally mystery solved. — Liran Kapoano (@kapoano) September 11, 2020