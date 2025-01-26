'Not Really Worried': Lindsey Graham Admits Trump Broke Law To Hire 'Loyalists' Watchdogs

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) suggested Republican lawmakers would do nothing after admitting that President Donald Trump violated the law when he fired over a dozen inspectors general.

In the late-night purge, the White House declined to give Congress 30 days' notice as required by law when firing the departmental watchdogs.

"On Friday night, President Trump removed, as you know, 18 independent inspectors general," NBC host Kristen Welker told Graham on Sunday. "What do you say to those who believe that President Trump is going to replace these watchdogs with loyalists?"

"It's not the first time people have come in and put their team in place," Graham replied dismissively. "So I'm not really worried about that."

"The law says he's supposed to do a 30 days' notice," Welker pressed. "He didn't do that. Do you think he violated the law?"

"Technically, yeah, but he has the authority to do it," Graham opined. "So I'm not, you know, losing a whole lot of sleep that he wants to change the personnel out."

"I just want to make sure that he gets off to a good start."