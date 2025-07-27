House Dems Request Epstein ‘Birthday Book’ From Estate

That’s the one with the pornographic birthday wishes President P***y Grabber says he never wrote.
Credit: Gage Skidmore, via Flickr/Creative Commons license
By NewsHound EllenJuly 27, 2025

This could be very bad news for Donald Trump, his $10 billion libel lawsuit against The Wall Street Journal and his Epstein scandal cover up.

Democratic Reps. Robert Garcia, the ranking Democrat on the Oversight and Accountability Committee, and Ro Khanna have sent a letter to the lawyers of the Jeffrey Epstein estate requesting a “complete, unredacted” copy of the “birthday book” prepared by Ghislaine Maxwell.

The letter states, “Public reporting indicates that President Trump submitted a poem and drawing for the ‘birthday book’ and that it contains messages and illustrations from wealthy and powerful friends and associates of Jeffrey Epstein.” It would likely provide just the kind of information MAGA world has been seeking about elites and pedophilia. Why Trump’s base hasn’t already accepted that their obvious-sexual-predator hero is part of that world is another question.

Garcia and Khanna have asked the book be provided to them by August 10. On August 11, Maxwell has been subpoenaed to testify in a committee deposition at the prison where the Epstein accomplice is serving a 20-year sentence. She will undoubtedly show up with a huge case of amnesia to go with her desire for a pardon or sentence commutation.

A lawyer for more than 200 Epstein victims told MSNBC last week that the executors of Epstein’s estate have the book and that they would likely turn it over if asked.

Khanna told Axios that Epstein’s victims “are the topmost consideration” when deciding what to be released. "But I do believe that they will want some of it released and once we get it, we can."

