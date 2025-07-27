Guess Who’s Paying $10 Million For Trump’s Scotland Junket?

While Donald “Grab ‘em by the pussy” Trump frantically tries to cover up his relationship with sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, that’s not stopping the sexual predator in the White House from continuing to grab the U.S. by the wallet.

Trump and his lickspittles pretend to be so worried about U.S. spending that they are systematically destroying our health and safety with “efficiency” cuts in order to fund tax cuts for billionaires.

But tax cuts are not enough for Marie Antoinette Trump. He is using millions of our taxpayer dollars to further line his pockets with funds to promote his Scotland golf courses. Son Eric Trump gets to join the sucking on the government teat.

HuffPost explains:

American taxpayers will shell out at least $10 million over the next several days so President Donald Trump can participate in a marketing photo opportunity at his golf resort in Aberdeen, Scotland — the profits from which will flow directly into his own pocket. Trump is planning to visit his golf resorts in both Aberdeen on the east coast and Turnberry on the west. His appearance in Aberdeen coincides with the grand opening of a second 18-hole course there, which Trump has been personally publicizing in recent years.

Actually, our price tag is probably closer to $13 million, HuffPost figured, when adjusted for inflation. The $10 million estimate was based on 2017 costs of Trump’s trips to his Palm Beach country club. That’s not counting the costs to U.K. taxpayers for the massive security required.

Even worse, this is just the latest item on Trump’s huge golfing tab he's making us pick up. HuffPost has calculated that Trump has spent at least $52 million on golfing just in the six months he has returned to office. That seems on track to far outspend the $152 million of our dollars he spent on golfing at his own resorts in his first term, HuffPost calculated.

Former Republican Congresswoman Barbara Comstock pointed out that this is happening in the midst of Trump harassing Fed chair Jerome Powell over public spending.

Just think how much medical care, food and other services for truly needy Americans that $10 million or $52 million could provide!