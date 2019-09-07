New Trump Corruption: Military Money For His Scotland Resort

Joy Reid opened her show this morning with a shocking new revelation from Politico about an Air Force crew’s “odd stop on a routine trip” delivering supplies to Kuwait from the U.S., i.e. to Trump’s Scottish resort. “If you have not seen it yet, you are going to want to sit down,” Rachel Maddow said in a clip from her rundown of the report last night. She wasn’t kidding.

As Reid explained, the House Oversight Committee has been investigating why the crew made a stay at a luxury resort, both en route to Kuwait and back, rather than at the usual Marriotts and Hiltons. One crew member noted this his per diem allowance was not enough to cover food and drinks there. “It’s spending that could directly violate the Constitution's foreign and domestic emoluments clauses which prohibit the president from earning money for himself from foreign or domestic government sources,” Reid pointed out.

This is just part of a "broader, previously unreported probe into U.S. military expenditures at and around the Trump property in Scotland," Politico reported.

Coincidentally, the money couldn't have come at a better time for Trump. According to Politico, his Turnberry property “lost $4.5 million in 2017, but revenue went up $3 million in 2018.”

The Pentagon appears to be stonewalling. House Oversight has been investigating this since April, Reid said, but despite multiple requests, it has “yet to receive any answers from the Pentagon."

Reid also reminded viewers that this revelation comes hot on the heels of Mike Pence staying at a Trump-owned property during an official trip to Ireland, “clearly on the other side of the country, more than 180 miles from where his meetings were in Dublin.” Also, Trump has publicly pitched his Doral, Florida resort to hold the next G-7 summit. That would mean seven (or eight, if Trump succeeds in bringing Russia back in) foreign governments “paying the Trump family for lodging at an official event,” Reid added.

Then there are the more than 200 visits Trump has made to his own properties, costing taxpayers about $109 million, Reid continued, and, in case that's not enough, "the attorney general of the United States is preparing to pay the Trump hotel in D.C. $30,000 to hold a holiday party, "

This goes beyond swampy. It’s corruption in plain sight.