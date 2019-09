You know, there was an actual important reason for VP Mike Pence's trip to Ireland -- namely, for the U.S. to support the interests of Ireland in any Brexit outcome. Border disputes were an important trigger for The Troubles. But of course, everything Trump touches dies, and this was the big story that came out of the trip instead:

Rather than spend the night in Dublin, Pence will stay at a Trump owned resort on the other side of Ireland and commute for the day on Air Force Two https://t.co/630VWP06PX — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) September 2, 2019

Mike Pence is staying at Trump Doonbeg while he's in Ireland. His meetings, however, are in Dublin.



For those not fluent in Irish geography, the one is not necessarily convenient to the other. pic.twitter.com/fqP6yOBOMC — Derek Wallbank (@dwallbank) September 3, 2019

Pence chief of staff ⁦@marcshort45⁩ to reporters on why @VP stayed at Trump’s private club in Ireland on taxpayers’ dime via pooler ⁦@costareports⁩ pic.twitter.com/yNKA6LV9SW — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) September 3, 2019

Short messaged me to say Pence is “personally paying all family expenses.” https://t.co/zQfSuNF2Dq — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) September 3, 2019

Imagine sending this tweet -- explaining the VP and his wife can't be anti-gay if they are willing to be in the same room with a gay leader and his partner -- and thinking it's a good thing. pic.twitter.com/nnlLf9mmiS — Molly McKew (@MollyMcKew) September 3, 2019

Oh, it’s all ok then. Trump merely “suggested” Pence stay at a Trump property at taxpayer expense & have to fly in every day to meetings on the other side of Ireland. https://t.co/BGwXTFeRDv — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) September 3, 2019

Never a dull moment in the Time of Trump!