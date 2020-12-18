Friday News Dump: Vice President Mike Pence Gets Vaccinated, And Other News

I can't stand Mike Pence, but at least you can count on him for some basic vice-presidenting, and considering his evangelical base, it was a good thing for him to get public vaccinated this morning. At least some of his people who wouldn't consider it will rethink their positions, thanks to him. (And God knows, I've never said that before!)

“I didn’t feel a thing,” Pence says after getting his coronavirus vaccine. pic.twitter.com/Lt6ocSoL78 — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) December 18, 2020

WATCH: The moment Vice President Pence, second lady Karen Pence and Surgeon General Jerome Adams publicly receive their COVID-19 vaccine shots https://t.co/plzKpT9bWq pic.twitter.com/Mlo1dDX6Vo — CBS News (@CBSNews) December 18, 2020

This is good and important. I have pretty much nothing positive to say about Mike Pence, but this act is unequivocally positive. A lot of Americans will needlessly die if the vaccine isn't championed by Republicans and Democrats alike. https://t.co/cYtetn5FcX — Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) December 18, 2020

If only he could do something about this:

Pfizer says it has *millions more doses* sitting in warehouses awaiting instructions from the U.S. government for where to ship and it has shipped all 2.9 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine that the U.S. government ordered this weekhttps://t.co/hDLOZeNR92 — Emma Kinery (@EmmaKinery) December 17, 2020

It could take years for the United States to get Russia out of our hacked U.S. networks according to President Trump's former Homeland Security Adviser Tom Bossert.@KenDilanianNBC explains.@MSNBC pic.twitter.com/1TXBdyExZR — MSNBC Live with Stephanie Ruhle (@RuhleOnMSNBC) December 17, 2020

NEW: Nearly a dozen immigrants arrested by ICE were kept in solitary confinement for more than 2 months, including 2 people who were isolated for more than 300 days, according to a draft Department of Homeland Security IG report obtained by BuzzFeed News.https://t.co/CHQlICw66m — Hamed Aleaziz (@Haleaziz) December 17, 2020

“Trump combines the ambitions of a despot with the strategic planning and operational competence of a hamster. He is an evil mastermind without the mastermind part.” https://t.co/TSUxr7ApQM — Michael Gerson (@MJGerson) December 17, 2020

Yesterday one American died every 30 seconds. But no one has the tolerance to talk about it any longer.



We’re forced to talk about the economy. Because enough people are apparently no long motivated by 3600 people dying. In a day. 6/ — Andy Slavitt @ 🏡🇺🇸 (@ASlavitt) December 18, 2020

Anyone still advocating that we shouldn’t investigate/prosecute Trump because . . . you know . . . healing? #JusticeMatters



Former top Postal Service official testifies Mnuchin and White House were involved in slowing mail - CBS News https://t.co/NdEyjf50Ut — Glenn Kirschner (@glennkirschner2) December 18, 2020

Remember in January 2017 Trump tapped @RudyGiuliani to head a cyber advisory group and be his cybersecurity adviser. What ever happened with that? — Olga Lautman (@OlgaNYC1211) December 18, 2020

I know he went on to work w Russian agents in Ukraine but never heard about that again after that announcement. — Olga Lautman (@OlgaNYC1211) December 18, 2020

While I'm on this whatever happened to Putin's cyber proposal at Helsinki? Where the notes got destroyed

"We can analyze [evidence] through the joint working group on cybersecurity, the establishment of which we discussed during our previous contacts,” Putin suggested — Olga Lautman (@OlgaNYC1211) December 18, 2020

September 25, 2020 (prior to election): https://t.co/WffCBTEmJ2 — March to the Sea (@Carpe_Snarkum) December 18, 2020

One year ago today. And it’s hard to believe that the trial in January didn’t end up remotely being one of the big stories of the year. pic.twitter.com/IYoyvGnMU1 — Michael Li 李之樸 (@mcpli) December 18, 2020

So honored to have Grammy award-winning singer @pattiaustin join MediasTouch to release her new song ‘Georgia Ur Votin 4ME2’ promoting a record voter turnout in Georgia 🎶🎶 pic.twitter.com/cHH7QaKAI9 — MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) December 18, 2020

Hicks fought for years to get the forensic evidence in his case reviewed. Now, Potkin said, he’s focused on returning to society, building on his relationship with his son, now 24, and meeting a 2-year-old grandson for the first time. https://t.co/Wbr8QRwVry — Howard Altman (@haltman) December 18, 2020

Hey @realDonaldTrump ... you hear that sound? That's the sound of MOVING VANS.



33 days.#TrumpLost pic.twitter.com/fqDh7LRMhq — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) December 18, 2020

I shouldn’t be surprised Bloomberg has this level of data tracking where the vaccine is being administered cause they have this level of data on everything. But dang. https://t.co/4SQAPs7DCf — Shannon Pettypiece (@spettypi) December 18, 2020

Uber to offer free, discounted rides for people getting coronavirus vaccinations https://t.co/ej9g1NQaqz pic.twitter.com/frEoC3QJuF — The Hill (@thehill) December 18, 2020

President-elect Joe Biden has marked the 48th anniversary of the accident that killed his first wife and baby daughter by attending Mass at the church where they are buried.https://t.co/8tqgpy9U65 — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) December 18, 2020

Here's a look at the 6-week conflict + subsequent humanitarian crisis in #Ethiopia with @Reuters text, pictures, video + data, all pulled together by the wonderful @AditiHBhandari from @ReutersGraphics https://t.co/rkF5yLT1yx — David Lewis (@DG_Lewis) December 18, 2020

Daily News | Americans could get $600-$700 direct payments, $300-a-week federal unemployment in next stimulus https://t.co/e57N0CDtOT — Philly Daily News (@PhillyDailyNews) December 18, 2020

SCOOP w @mikeallen : Acting Defense Secretary Chris Miller ordered a Pentagon-wide halt to cooperation with the transition of President-elect Biden, shocking officials across the Defense Department, senior administration officials tell Axios. https://t.co/swM0wx2GN8 — Jonathan Swan (@jonathanvswan) December 18, 2020

Acting SecDef Miller informed people of his decision last night, White House was involved in the conversations. https://t.co/w21Filr2jZ — Jonathan Swan (@jonathanvswan) December 18, 2020

Trump DoD official on suspending cooperation til January says they are too busy. “These same senior leaders needed to do their day jobs and were being consumed by transition activities. ... With the holidays we are taking a knee for two weeks.” https://t.co/B9HVvzZhz9 — Laura Rozen (@lrozen) December 18, 2020

turns out Jen O'Malley Dillon was right huh pic.twitter.com/H0xTcmpiSq — Harry Hawkings (@HarryHawkings) December 18, 2020

In case you missed it yesterday, the nonpartisan Congressional Research Service found that Secretary Mnuchin was completely wrong in claiming that he was legally required to terminate trillions in potential CARES Act aid at year-end. https://t.co/VVTfxt9fxH — Bharat Ramamurti (@BharatRamamurti) December 18, 2020

The CRS has joined every objective lawyer I'm aware of in finding that the Biden Administration could restart these lending programs next year. That's why Senate Republicans are fighting so hard for last-second language in this relief bill to take that option off the table. — Bharat Ramamurti (@BharatRamamurti) December 18, 2020

thank god we elected the guy who looked the other way as Russia meddled in elections and put bounties on soldiers' heads and hacked into government computers, and not the lady who was careless with three emails, because that would have been a national fucking security nightmare — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) December 18, 2020

More evidence near my home that maybe only half--even health care workers--will take vaccine: "COVID-19 vaccine skeptics are focus of Hudson Valley's education, outreach efforts" https://t.co/ENrrPdE5c8 via @lohud — Greg Mitchell (@GregMitch) December 18, 2020

New from me: Rs are increasingly making abortion central to their attacks on "pro-choice pastor" Raphael Warnock



But in the wake of Gov. Kemp's 6-week abortion ban push, and GOP's suburban erosion in Georgia, Dems think it'll backfirehttps://t.co/OQod2JdyX4 — Sam Brodey (@sambrodey) December 18, 2020

It will take up to 8,000 Boeing 747 freighters to distribute COVID-19 vaccines across the globe — and lobbyists are calling for aviation employees to be considered essential workers in vaccination campaigns. https://t.co/FdFXxva60E — ABC News (@ABC) December 18, 2020

Georgia sets new voting record for runoffs https://t.co/QXNdSDz1k3 — Scott Wong (@scottwongDC) December 18, 2020

New: SCOTUS puts off deciding whether Trump can exclude undocumented immigrants from 2020 Census data used to divvy up seats in Congress, instead tossing a challenge as "premature." Sotomayor, Kagan, Breyer dissent. https://t.co/K10Ii2Wu7y pic.twitter.com/OZlfQ4NYEs — Zoe Tillman (@ZoeTillman) December 18, 2020

Remember & never forget, Dermot Shea (@NYPDShea), head of NYPD, praised his force for their "restraint" in their brutal suppression of peaceful protests & slammed criticism, despite all the video, all witness statements, a Human Rights Watch investigation. https://t.co/VWVQCbx8nq — Scott Hechinger (@ScottHech) December 18, 2020

Elmo and Big Bird are back on CNN for the holidays! Join @DrSanjayGupta and the @SesameStreet crew for a brand new The ABCs of Covid-19: A #CNNSesameStreet Town Hall for Families, Saturday at 10 a.m. ET pic.twitter.com/RegvHk3jGn — CNN (@CNN) December 18, 2020

President Trump has appointed a slew of prominent aides, supporters and fundraisers to federal advisory boards since losing re-election https://t.co/DSm57MmVGB — Bloomberg (@business) December 18, 2020

Trump has discussed rebooting 'The Apprentice' as he prepares to leave the White House, according to a report (@tpgcolson / Business Insider)https://t.co/fG4eixTYawhttps://t.co/0jYpsoAJz5 — memeorandum (@memeorandum) December 18, 2020

'1970' 3-disc set, out on 2/26. Includes previously unreleased outtakes from the 'Self Portrait' and 'New Morning’ sessions plus the complete May 1, 1970 studio recordings with George Harrison, performing together on nine tracks. https://t.co/vKiTpzQ79E pic.twitter.com/ImWKDGClbE — Bob Dylan (@bobdylan) December 18, 2020

“Lawmakers clash”? C‘mon.



No - at the last minute, as a deal was coming together, Senate Republicans suddenly demanded to strip Biden’s Federal Reserve of an important tool to restart the economy. A tool they didn’t care about until Biden won. https://t.co/b0yJq0wCdc — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) December 18, 2020

An undocumented caregiver: “As undocumented workers, we didn’t get anything — and it’s not just me, there are many of us, undocumented domestic workers, who didn’t get any help."https://t.co/ugxvWi933k — NBC Latino (@NBCLatino) December 18, 2020



DEPT. OF CHRISTMAS CHEER

Keith Richards is 77 today. Happy Birthday Keef, you amazing rock n' roll legend. pic.twitter.com/Hgo68keVQS — Eric Alper 🎧 (@ThatEricAlper) December 18, 2020

Get outta the way bitch 😂🐾💕 pic.twitter.com/ObL0NdPsew — Jay Arnold 🎬 (@jadedcreative) December 18, 2020

Is there still kindness left in the world? We adapted a simple experiment from the world of social science to find out.@tonydokoupil shows us what happened when we "lost" our wallets, as hidden cameras rolled. pic.twitter.com/UGzSBOcfH3 — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) December 18, 2020

Prison escape and the sound effects are the best pic.twitter.com/j8a33bV0UE — Shelly Splainin’ (@sheLLbeLL_xo) December 17, 2020

Sure, major winter storms mean plenty of shoveling and transit delays, but it also makes for a whole lot of happy kids, like 12-year-old Julian Jimenez, who finally got a chance to use their sleds and saucers. #NY1Snow https://t.co/Bq5G8NPTdD pic.twitter.com/WiRyoD4pYr — Spectrum News NY1 (@NY1) December 18, 2020

Pretending to work at my desk...

🎥: george.thegoldenpup (IG)#mydogiscutest pic.twitter.com/Ceac5vFqRw — My Dog Is Cutest (@mydogiscutest) December 16, 2020

me, whenever i see a dog

(viralhog) pic.twitter.com/0X0xPZOqnR — Humor And Animals (@humorandanimals) December 17, 2020

It's almost Christmas! Stay home as much as possible, wash your hands, wear your masks. Here's my very favorite Christmas flash mob, from Ireland: