Fox News Didn't Cover Donald's Call To Get Vaccinated

If that proverbial tree falls and Former President Stupid says get your vaccine, what happens when Fox News doesn't cover that?

"The 45th President" recommended the vaccine in a phone in with Maria Bartiromo recently. Of course he also said his wall with Mexico was almost finished. Really.

But Media Matters reports that Fox News isn't covering Stupid's recommendation nearly as much as an off-hand comment by Joe Biden about "Neanderthal thinking" when it comes to mask requirements and reopening of red states by Republican governors.