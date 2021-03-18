Fox News Didn't Cover Donald's Call To Get Vaccinated

If that proverbial tree falls and Former President Stupid says get your vaccine, what happens when Fox News doesn't cover that?
"The 45th President" recommended the vaccine in a phone in with Maria Bartiromo recently. Of course he also said his wall with Mexico was almost finished. Really.
But Media Matters reports that Fox News isn't covering Stupid's recommendation nearly as much as an off-hand comment by Joe Biden about "Neanderthal thinking" when it comes to mask requirements and reopening of red states by Republican governors.
Hannity, to his credit, said that he personally plans to get the shot and acknowledged Trump’s comments, but then pivoted to arguing that “it isn't really anyone's business” who gets vaccinated and that “you need to make your own decision” no matter what liberals say."
Fox ran roughly 1 hour and 20 minutes of coverage about the purported controversy over the following 36 hours — 12 times as much coverage as it later devoted to Trump’s vaccine endorsement. The “Neanderthal” commentary spanned almost the entire Fox lineup during that timespan, with several shows featuring multiple segments of discussion.
Fox could have treated Trump’s comments with the same urgency that it did a random Bidenism, using the network’s megaphone to encourage their viewers to be safe. But Fox’s hosts are apparently more interested in making their audiences feel victimized than they are in keeping viewers healthy and alive, and its executives, including the Murdochs, are willing to let them as long as the money continues rolling in.