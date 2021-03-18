Media Bites
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Fox News Didn't Cover Donald's Call To Get Vaccinated

If a Mango Mussolini says get your vaccine, but Fox News doesn't cover it, does it make a sound in the forest?
By Frances Langum
Fox News Didn't Cover Donald's Call To Get Vaccinated
Is there a vaccine for Fox News poisoning? Image from: @bluegal (Composite) original from Ivan Diaz

If that proverbial tree falls and Former President Stupid says get your vaccine, what happens when Fox News doesn't cover that?

"The 45th President" recommended the vaccine in a phone in with Maria Bartiromo recently. Of course he also said his wall with Mexico was almost finished. Really.

But Media Matters reports that Fox News isn't covering Stupid's recommendation nearly as much as an off-hand comment by Joe Biden about "Neanderthal thinking" when it comes to mask requirements and reopening of red states by Republican governors.

Hannity, to his credit, said that he personally plans to get the shot and acknowledged Trump’s comments, but then pivoted to arguing that “it isn't really anyone's business” who gets vaccinated and that “you need to make your own decision” no matter what liberals say."

...

Fox ran roughly 1 hour and 20 minutes of coverage about the purported controversy over the following 36 hours — 12 times as much coverage as it later devoted to Trump’s vaccine endorsement. The “Neanderthal” commentary spanned almost the entire Fox lineup during that timespan, with several shows featuring multiple segments of discussion.

Fox could have treated Trump’s comments with the same urgency that it did a random Bidenism, using the network’s megaphone to encourage their viewers to be safe. But Fox’s hosts are apparently more interested in making their audiences feel victimized than they are in keeping viewers healthy and alive, and its executives, including the Murdochs, are willing to let them as long as the money continues rolling in.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team