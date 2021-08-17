Politics
Alabama Physician Tells Patients Get Vaccinated Or Find A New Doctor

"Effective Oct. 1, 2021, Dr. Valentine will no longer see patients that are not vaccinated against COVID-19" read the sign posted on his door.
By Ed Scarce
Dr. Jason Valentine posted the sign on his door, effective October 1, and says it's already getting results, with more patients asking to be vaccinated.

Source: Al.com

An Alabama doctor is taking a bold stance in the efforts to get more people vaccinated against COVID-19.

Dr. Jason Valentine, a physician at Mobile’s Diagnostic and Medical Clinic Infirmary Health, posted a photo on his Facebook page showing him posed next to a sign that says “effective Oct. 1, 2021, Dr. Valentine will no longer see patients that are not vaccinated against COVID-19.”

Since posting the sign, Valentine wrote that three unvaccinated patients asked where they could get a vaccine.

“No conspiracy theories, no excuses. Just where do they go,” he added.

Valentine had a blunt answer for those who asked him about his decision.

“If they asked why, I told them COVID is a miserable way to die and I can’t watch them die like that,” he wrote.

