'I’m Sorry, But It’s Too Late': Alabama Doctor On Treating Unvaccinated, Dying COVID Patients

Dr Brytney Cobia's Facebook post went viral this week, as she relayed the tragedy of her dying patients begging for vaccine.
By Ed Scarce
20 hours ago by Ed Scarce
Views:

As mentioned below, Alabama's vaccination is last in the nation. And with the more virulent and even more deadly Delta variant, Dr. Brytney Cobia is seeing younger and younger patients, almost without exception unvaccinated.

Source: Al.com

Dr. Brytney Cobia said Monday that all but one of her Covid patients in Alabama did not receive the vaccine. The vaccinated patient, she said, just needed a little oxygen and is expected to fully recover. Some of the others are dying.

“I’m admitting young healthy people to the hospital with very serious Covid infections,” wrote Cobia, a hospitalist at Grandview Medical Center in Birmingham, in an emotional Facebook post Sunday. “One of the last things they do before they’re intubated is beg me for the vaccine. I hold their hand and tell them that I’m sorry, but it’s too late.”

Three Covid-19 vaccines have been widely available in Alabama for months now, yet the state is last in the nation in vaccination rate, with only 33.7 percent of the population fully vaccinated. Covid-19 case numbers and hospitalizations are surging yet again due to the more contagious Delta variant of the virus and Alabama’s low vaccination rate.


https://www.facebook.com/brytneysnowcobia/posts/10200951240955876

