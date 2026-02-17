Steve Bannon Exposed As Close Ally Of Jeffrey Epstein As Late As 2019

Plotting to rehabilitate a pedo sex-trafficker is as bad as being one yourself.
Credit: screengrab
By John AmatoFebruary 17, 2026

Trump henchmen and MAGA orchestrator Steve Bannon has been exposed as not only being in the Epstein files, but as a close friend and ally who tried to rehabilitate the dead pedophile sex trafficker's image while plotting to oust Pope Francis, who was too progressive in his Christian nationalist views.

All this happened in 2019, before Epstein was arrested in July of that year. In fact, Bannon was texting with Epstein the day he was arrested.

CNN reports that Bannon wanted to take down the Pope so he could promote his horrific religious views: “Will take down (Pope) Francis,” Bannon wrote to Epstein in June 2019. “The Clintons, Xi, Francis, EU – come on, brother.”

After Bannon left the White House in August of 2017, he went on a radical Christian campaign to spread his wingnut nationalism into Europe, and the Pope stood in his way.

The BBC reported that in text exchange "Bannon apparently strategized with Epstein on how to change the narrative around his past crimes, suggesting "first we need to push back on the lies" and "rebuild your image as philanthropist."

Mediaite has an explosive correspondence that ends with Bannon signalling to use the 25th Amendment against Trump..

bannon-epstein-text

Bannon's support is as fluid as his usual sea of lies.

Marge claims he went to prison for Trump. Still, I believe he went to prison to protect himself and the MAGA movement since he was a key orchestrator in trying to overthrow the 2020 election that led to the insurrection at the US Capitol by Trump supporters.

Steve Bannon is as disgraceful as you might imagine.

It's not believable that Bannon's friendship with Epstein did not include rendezvous at the island with Epstein's victims.

If the MAGA cult had any true morals, they would be forcing Bannon off of the Real America's Voice platform he helped create with money from China and have him branded with an Epstein files tattoo across his forehead.

Discussion

