Donald Trump Attacks, But Here's How I Know We'll Prevail

It's even more important to recall what I saw at The State of the Swamp after our illegal bombing of Iran by our war criminal President. Sadness is understandable...But We 𝑊𝑖𝑙𝑙 Win:

"Trump droned on in his State of Worsening Dementia. Two hours (SOTU record) of a hellish assault on one’s senses that provides some insight into what it was like in Gallipoli in 1915. It felt like the director’s cut of Angry Grandpa Yells at Cloud. Trump threatened, lied, lied some more, had the wrong dates for The American Revolution, probably sharted, and, alas, any still-firing neurons were sucked into the Beyond of Bed Bath & Beyond.

Back at the “State of the Swamp” there were no counter-programming stunts. It was a blast, but also a test of the resistance. Celebrities, political heavyweights, & regular folks packed in with an electricity lightning can’t provide. There was laughter. Joy. Chants. And yes, the frog brigade from Portland—many glorious, meme-ready amphibians deployed to lovingly (& mercilessly) mock a self-proclaimed strongman who can't handle being laughed at.

Here's the thing: You know what a group of frogs is called? Not a herd, or a school, or a colony. 𝑨𝒏 𝒂𝒓𝒎𝒚. 𝑻𝒉𝒂𝒕’𝒔 𝒘𝒉𝒂𝒕 𝒘𝒆 𝒉𝒂𝒅. 𝑨𝒏 𝒂𝒓𝒎𝒚. 𝑹𝒆𝒂𝒅𝒚 𝒇𝒐𝒓 𝒕𝒉e 𝒇𝒊𝒈𝒉𝒕."

Again, YOU MUST read the rest. I promise you'll feel better. Even after the Iran attack--we're united, ready to fight for our democracy, and there are many more of us than them.