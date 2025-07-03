The TRUTH About Trump & Bibi's SECRET Corrupt Deal

Friends, Donald Trump isn’t interested in foreign policy, unless you mean his foreign policy of scouting Eastern European singles on questionable websites. He’s interested in foreign payoffs, though. Which is where Bibi Netanyahu comes in. Bibi's willing to do whatever it takes to stay in office, b/c he has a small, nuisance-y issue similar to that of Trump. The whole criminal indictment thing. Bribery! Fraud! Yatzee!

So Trump and Bibi--if you connect the dots--have a corrupt bargain. Trump goes back on his word to bomb Iran, Bibi does everything but kiss Trump on the lips to make him seem presidential. They both keep each other out of prison by keeping each other in office. Knowing Trump, there's likely bribery too. (We're discussing corrupt autocrats who could as easily be Orban or Erdogan. Please miss me w/ anti-Semitism).

Something's up, as neither of these men do anything except outta self-interest. Trump's even threatening to withhold Israeli aid if the courts don't dismiss all charges against Bibi...

