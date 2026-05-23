Trump's Primary Bloodbath Is *Eating The GOP Alive*

Trump is NOT stronger because his candidate beat Massie. And then there's Ken Paxton. Here is how that will now play out because of Trump...
By Cliff SchecterMay 23, 2026

On Amped Up David Shuster and I discussed FBI Director Kash Patel’s grotesque snorkeling over the USS Arizona war grave, then really went into Trump’s primary meddling that beat Rep. Massie and may elevate Ken Paxton over John Cornyn next. The latter a welcome development after forehead-slapping moves by a few major Dems last week.

Here's the thing: Trump is NOT stronger because his candidate beat Massie. Massie got nearly 46% while having the most money spent against him in the history of primary elections. An incumbent President in his own party bashed him non-stop to millions of his social media followers after returning from his kissing Xi's arse tour. And after all that, Trump's guy won by less than 10%.

And it was in a GOP primary with fewer votes because Trump's alienated so many who stayed home, or have switched parties or become independents. So Trump got slightly more than half the vote of the most bats*t MAGAs still in a party he's destroyed. That's what a 31% approval rating does for you (PS: Massie isn't sane on most issues, he's right on Epstein and Iran).

And then there's Ken Paxton. Here is how that will now play out because of Trump...

To see the Ken Paxton affect on the U.S. Senate, other TX Republicans, and GOP overall, Watch The Video/Go To Blue Amp Strategies!

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