A January 6 Hero Runs For Congress | Harry Dunn On AMPED UP

Harry Dunn was a Capitol Police officer who stood his ground January 6—earning the Presidential Citizens Medal. Then he got death threats because he told the truth about that day. Now he’s running for Congress in the 5th District of Maryland for the open seat Steny Hoyer left behind, with his primary in less than a week, on June 23rd.

More than $5 million in crypto, AI, and other PAC funds have flooded in behind another candidate. It's the kinda race that decides: 1) If we take the House 2) If we take the House with Democrats who get our democracy's been severely compromised--meaning we need a systemic overhaul on par with what saved our democracy in the 1930s, and again in the ‘60s/'70s.

Harry laid out his two campaign themes—accountability and affordability—and why they’re the same fight. He talked about his lawsuit as a private citizen to stop the January 6th “slush fund," an "incentive for the next insurrection." And ripped Mitch McConnell for his most cowardly vote. The one that could’ve kept Trump off the ballot and the crazy out of our White House.

Harry's a fighting progressive--a new generation to replace an all-too-comfortable moderate who hasn't shown the will to win a street fight with a fascist. Yet he's a constantly smiling, happy warrior. it's a helluva combo.

To see his concrete plans to change our system, his thoughts on how McConnell created Trump, January 6 and more, check out the video!