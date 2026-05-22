J6 Police Officer: Trump Slush Fund ‘A Slap In The Face’

Harry Dunn is one of two Jan. 6 Washington, D.C. police officers who are now suing Donald Trump over what Conover Kennard appropriately calls his Cop Killer Slush Fund.

Dunn is no longer a police officer. He is now running for Congress in Maryland. But he told CNN viewers on Wednesday why the slush fund endangers him, personally. Although everybody has seen what happened on January 6th, he said a lot of people don’t know that he and other J6 officers have been getting death threats ever since, “over and over again."

The pardons that Donald Trump gave to the convicted Jan. 6 insurrectionists forgave them for their crimes but now he “seeks to reward them for their behaviors,” Dunn added, “which also would create an incentive for more people to join.”

He described it as “Donald Trump putting a retainer on a mob that will do violence and commit violence in his name.”

Dunn is not wrong.

CNN host Brianna Keilar seemed to tacitly agree. “When you heard the reaction yesterday of the acting attorney general and the vice president and they weren't able to unequivocally say, no, money will not be given to people who were violent toward police officers, whether they are charged or convicted. what did you think?” she asked.

“I’m not surprised,” Dunn answered. “A lot of people are upset and surprisingly shocked about the creation of this illegal fund,” he added. “I mean, it's a slap in the face, it's salt in the wound, whatever you want to call it, but this is something that Donald Trump believes in and he said this from Day One.”

Dunn said he believes Trump’s slush fund is illegal because it uses taxpayer funds to pay insurrectionists. But it’s also morally wrong, Dunn said: “This is taxpayer money that they are giving away to this. They can't find millions of dollars for health care. They can't find it for schools, for education. But they got billions of dollars for wars and a $1.776 billion to pay to traitors and terrorists of this country.”

As the interview closed, Dunn pointed out that he has another lawsuit against the Department of Justice to properly hang the legally-mandated plaque honoring Capitol Police officers.