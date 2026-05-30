Harebrained Havoc: DHS Wants To Block Flights To Spite Sanctuary Cities

Newly appointed DHS Sec Mark Wayne Mullen told Fox News' Sean Hannity that to punish blue states for refusing to work with ICE and the Border Patrol, he wants the feds to refuse to process international flights in their cities and reroute them to red states.

And so I visited with the White House today, Sean, and I said, you know, if they're going to not allow us to go out and arrest the worst of the worst, and then when we call for assistance at the facilities, that the street, it belongs to the city, if it belonged to us, we would take care of it, but it belongs to the city, and they're barricading our employees from coming in and out of the facility, then why are we processing international flights into the airport there? And we are currently, which we're not an issue yet, but we're currently drawing up plans to say, listen, in these sanctuary cities where the local radical left Democrats aren't allowing us to do our job and enforce federal laws, then we shouldn't be processing international flights into their cities either, because they don't want us to enforce immigration, but they want us to process immigration at their facilities. Something about that makes sense to me. Let me tell you something, they're aiding and abetting lawbreaking.

Blue cities are not "aiding and abetting lawbreaking." They are following the law, idiot.

This harebrained plot has been mentioned before, but it's most likely illegal and, in any case, would trigger massive lawsuits.

And if it were implemented, it would only cause airlines to cancel hundreds of international flights, since they will never reroute them, and there would be no way for red cities to handle the massive overload of incoming flights.

However, moron Jim Banks loves it. "This is a good idea to punish those cities."

You can't punish a city or state for following the law. You can't force cities to turn into Trump's personal militia to terrorize communities.