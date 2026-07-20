Insiders Reveal Trump's Secret, Disturbing New Addition To The Rose Garden

Donald Trump has made yet another disturbing change to the White House Rose Garden.
Insiders Reveal Trump's Secret, Disturbing New Addition To The Rose Garden
Credit: Gage Skidmore/Flickr, under Creative Commons License 2.0
By Andrea ThompsonJuly 20, 2026

As if Donald Trump hasn't destroyed, desecrated, and downright vandalized the grounds of the White House enough already, inside sources have now revealed the disturbing, secretive addition the President has made to the Rose Garden.

According to two insiders who spoke with the Washington Post, Trump has added a statue of America's third President, Thomas Jefferson -- because, truly, what is more on-brand for Donald J. Trump than an effigy of America's most esteemed and revered enslaver and child predator?

Bizarrely enough, for a man who would hold a press conference regarding his own flatulance, if he believed for even a second that it would earn him even an ounce of admiration and praise, the statue was erected in Trump's Red Queen version of the Rose Garden without any public announcement or unveiling.

The New York Post recently reported that the Jefferson statue in question was created by George Lundeen 25 years ago; the same artist who just so happened to also create the 7-foot tall, 700-pound bronze "fight, fight, fight" statue that immortalized the moment Donald Trump hoisted his fat fist into the air after his ear was "shot" during the infamous 2024 Butler, Pennsylvania assassination attempt.

The newest Jefferson statue addition joins depictions of George Washington, Benjamin Franklin, Alexander Hamilton, and a sculpture titled "Freedom's Charge," honoring soldiers of the Revolutionary War, as part of Trump's reimagining of the once-revered Rose Garden that includes his decision to strip away the central grass lawn and replace it with a gaudy stone patio.

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