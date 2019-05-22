In Rose Garden, Trump Tries Blackmail To Protect Cover-Up

So-called President -- stupid crazy and derelict in his duties -- Donald Trump ranted to the rose bushes outside the White House Wednesday, saying that he would not consider an infrastructure bill unless Congress stops investigating him.

Here's John Harwood with the understatement of the day:

Pelosi would appear to have gotten under his skin again — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) May 22, 2019

Anybody think this was a unrehearsed, unplanned announcement after his meeting with Pelosi and Schumer regarding infrastructure? This podium was set up before the meeting.

Podium set up in the Rose Garden with statistics on the Mueller investigation. pic.twitter.com/cZMytbKbvS — Rebecca Ballhaus (@rebeccaballhaus) May 22, 2019

Schumer called him out on it:

Schumer explains that they went to the WH to present a 33 page plan for Infrastructure and Trump had pre-planned exit strategy because he couldn't pay for it so he ran away. He had pre-printed signs for the Rose Garden and was prepared to use this excuse the whole time. pic.twitter.com/NLcxDXooh1 — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) May 22, 2019

And Trump actually said he "doesn't do coverups."