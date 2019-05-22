Politics
In Rose Garden, Trump Tries Blackmail To Protect Cover-Up

Literally holding US infrastructure hostage until Congress stops investigating him.
By Frances Langum
So-called President -- stupid crazy and derelict in his duties -- Donald Trump ranted to the rose bushes outside the White House Wednesday, saying that he would not consider an infrastructure bill unless Congress stops investigating him.

Here's John Harwood with the understatement of the day:

Anybody think this was a unrehearsed, unplanned announcement after his meeting with Pelosi and Schumer regarding infrastructure? This podium was set up before the meeting.

Schumer called him out on it:

And Trump actually said he "doesn't do coverups."


