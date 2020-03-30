Politics
Trump Spreads Lies, Attacks Healthcare Workers In Unhinged Pandemic Press Briefing

Donald Trump's daily pandemic campaign rallies have been the sources of countless lies and bizarre asides, but this Sunday's effort was unhinged.
By HunterDK

Donald Trump's daily pandemic campaign rallies have been the sources of countless lies and bizarre asides, but this Sunday's effort, moved to the Rose Garden in belated effort to more closely adhere to social distancing guidelines, was unhinged.

In stream of consciousness ramblings, Trump publicly suggested the continued shortage of masks in the nation's hospitals might be because healthcare workers are making off with them "out the back door"; accused, without evidence, hospitals of "hoarding" ventilators; repeated the lie that the U.S. military was out of ammunition, before he arrived; etc. He is lying about all of it, straight-up.

The man remains unfit, incompetent, and a direct danger to the public.

In actual news, Trump also announced that the federal government would continue to advise social distancing through at least April 30, as recommended by top federal experts. after repeated earlier musings of re-opening businesses "by Easter.”

Posted with permission from Daily Kos.

