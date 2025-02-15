Report: Trump Wants To Pave Over The White House Rose Garden

He plans to rip up the grass and replace it with a hard surface to resemble a patio like the one he has at Mar-a-Lago.
By Ed ScarceFebruary 15, 2025

The White House Rose Garden is perhaps the most iconic area of the grounds and borders the Oval Office and the West Wing of the White House. Originally planned by First Lady Edith Roosevelt in 1902, it has seen renovations over the years, most notably with Jackie Kennedy in 1961, and controversially with Melania Trump in 2020, described as "sterile, bland, and devoid of any joy" and by presidential historian Micahel Beschloss as an "evisceration."

Well, the Trumps are back and now they want to destroy it completely.

Source: New York Times

President Trump has been busy upending the federal government, reorienting U.S. foreign policy, threatening trade wars and winning confirmation for his Cabinet choices.

But he has managed to find time for a project closer to home: He has told associates that he wants to rip up the grass in the Rose Garden, one of the White House’s most iconic and meticulously maintained spots, and replace it with a hard surface to resemble a patio like the one he has at Mar-a-Lago.

Designers have drafted options for how to remake the surface of the Rose Garden, which sits just outside the Oval Office and the Cabinet Room. Mr. Trump has discussed whether it should be limestone or an easily interchangeable hard surface, with the possibility of installing hardwood floors for dancing, according to four people briefed on the discussions, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe private conversations.

The roses, apparently, will stay.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon