Melania's Rose Garden Renovations Already Need Emergency Repairs

Remember those awful renovations Melania Trump did at the White House Rose Garden in late August in preparation for her current husband's White House MAGA Rally RNC Speech? Welp, it looks like Rick Wilson's hashtag strikes again because ETTD is true - the damn renovations are already in need of emergency repairs - just 2 weeks later!!!

CNN is reporting that they are already having "issues with water drainage" and "some minor complications with updated construction." Oh and new sod is being laid because there are so many brown patches. None of these were issues before Melania stuck her grubby little hands all over the perfectly manicured garden.

The White House swears that the repairs will not cost the taxpayers, but will instead come out of the Trump campaign coffers - which is filled with donations from, you guessed it, taxpayers. We do not know how much this re-do will cost, but knowing how bad Donald Trump is at negotiating deals, I fully expect him to pay about 5 times the normal amount.

In addition to damages to the Rose Garden, there was also extensive damage to the South Lawn due to the Republican National Convention events, which saw hundreds of guests trample all over the grass and sit in chairs that dug holes all over the lawn. Now there is an extensive plan to replace the sod. The large tent and stage built also did damage that will need to be repaired #ETTD.

Is this a metaphor?

Twitter had comments:

Trumps’ multi-million-dollar cosmetic re-do of the White House Rose Garden is already messed up and getting a re-re-do because it was a vanity project rushed for TV by the game show host and his wife. #VoteThemOut https://t.co/9dRCCeaZWG — Christine Pelosi (@sfpelosi) September 8, 2020

Between the sunken Trump boats, the new rose garden needing drainage repairs and Trump ZOZO, the visual metaphors are starting to get ridiculous pic.twitter.com/HB6CmoT0Xe — Jennifer Boyd (@StilettoKitten) September 8, 2020

I guess @FLOTUS doesn't have that Landscape Architecture degree either . 🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Wilson ( that’s not my real name ) (@WillVolley) September 8, 2020

I assume the repairs are going to cost another $60 million? — Hamish Mitchell (@H_MitchellPhoto) September 8, 2020

Everything Trump Touches Dies, even gardens.