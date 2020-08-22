Tacky Melania Desecrates White House Rose Garden

Remember Melania Trump's all red Christmas decorations that was basically a ripoff of the Handmaid's Tale? Well, the Tacky First Lady has struck again, this time utterly desecrating the White House Rose Garden, leaving her tasteless, vengeful, ugly stink on everything she touches.

Twitter was aghast at the truly awful design.

What is used to look like:

What Melania Trump has done to the Rose Garden can never be forgiven. She literally gutted Jackie Kennedys garden tribute to her husband, JFK. That Rose Garden was part of our history and she destroyed it. pic.twitter.com/zMuv4tILtC — J-Molls #BlackLivesMatter (@MamaMolly2018) August 22, 2020

A nice side by side, showing the original glory of trees and tulips, lush from decades of love and attention. Now? Cold and sterile with no love or thought - a nice description of Melania herself.

Before and after photographs of newly renovated White House Rose Garden:

courtesy #Getty and @marycjordan pic.twitter.com/w6bzoNHMjC — Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) August 22, 2020

She is so proud of the ugliness. The lack of self-reflection is truly something to behold with this family.

Excited to honor history & celebrate the future in our beautiful @WhiteHouse Rose Garden this evening. Thank you to all who helped renew this iconic & truly gorgeous space. pic.twitter.com/ggiqLkdGbw — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) August 22, 2020

Simpler times.

Wow. Looks so different. I once played catch with Obama in the Rose Garden ... when its had roses. https://t.co/ZTz7Lgt6Pv pic.twitter.com/zcy3rRvm6L — Michael McFaul (@McFaul) August 22, 2020

Good point, Tony.

HOW DO YOU FUCK UP A ROSE GARDEN THAT LITERALLY ALREADY HAS FUCKING ROSES IN IT?????!!!????? — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) August 22, 2020

Another angle from outside the White House.

The renovations that @FLOTUS spearheaded for the Rose Garden just look amazing! pic.twitter.com/nBM67uxJHx — Ron Sullivan (@CornerPubRon) August 22, 2020

With Joy Reid reminding us.

It's not a minor thing, really. It's yet another example of the Trumps' seeming need to stamp out every good and decent American legacy; every spec of grace, and replacing it with ideas and iconography that reflects only themselves. As if history begins and ends with them. https://t.co/a5EYCZksjR — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) August 22, 2020

So Jackie Kennedy's beautiful garden must be ripped out, along with Michelle Obama's garden that celebrated good health and thrift. 30 million Americans must lose healthcare "because Obama," and 100 years of global alliances must be discarded and replaced with Trump's autocrats. — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) August 22, 2020

MITH just about summed it up.

trump took the post boxes out of the post office, the roses out of the rose garden, and the united out of the united states — m i t h (@ManlnTheHoody) August 22, 2020

ETTD.