U.S. Top Military Leaders In Quarantine After COVID-19 Outbreak

Our entire national security apparatus is now at risk, thanks to the man in the White House who doesn't take the coronavirus seriously.

Adm. Charles W. Ray, the Vice Commandant of the Coast Guard reportedly has tested positive for Covid-19.

The Washington Post reports, "Ray was in a meeting of the Joint Chiefs of Staff late Friday morning in what’s called the Tank — the classified meeting room in the Pentagon. Officials said that is where most of the military leaders were exposed to him, but he also had other meetings with officials."

Admiral Ray attended a Gold Star family event at the White House about 10 days ago but they still aren't certain if that's where he contracted the virus.

Trump continues to be Ground Zero at the White House as his aides, campaign officials, and administration officials have all been stricken with Covid.

Now he's become a national security risk as the Pentagon has to self-quarantine as well.

Fox News White House correspondent John Roberts broke the news to Fox host Dana Perino.

"The White House is having its own outbreak," Robert said/ "The joint Chief of Staff's attended the Goldstar event..."

"The entire Joint Chiefs of Staff have now had to quarantine --- Add the joint Chiefs to the list of people now are taking precautionary measures as a result of some activity that occurred here at the White House."

After making that announcement Fox quickly shifted topics to make it appear that Trump is virtually symptom-free after just been stricken by the pandemic.

Here's a list of people taken out by this: