Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

U.S. Top Military Leaders In Quarantine After COVID-19 Outbreak

Our entire national security apparatus is now at risk, thanks to the man in the White House who doesn't take the coronavirus seriously.
By John Amato
1 hour ago by Karoli Kuns
Views:

Our entire national security apparatus is now at risk, thanks to the man in the White House who doesn't take the coronavirus seriously.

Adm. Charles W. Ray, the Vice Commandant of the Coast Guard reportedly has tested positive for Covid-19.

The Washington Post reports, "Ray was in a meeting of the Joint Chiefs of Staff late Friday morning in what’s called the Tank — the classified meeting room in the Pentagon. Officials said that is where most of the military leaders were exposed to him, but he also had other meetings with officials."

Admiral Ray attended a Gold Star family event at the White House about 10 days ago but they still aren't certain if that's where he contracted the virus.

Trump continues to be Ground Zero at the White House as his aides, campaign officials, and administration officials have all been stricken with Covid.

Now he's become a national security risk as the Pentagon has to self-quarantine as well.

Fox News White House correspondent John Roberts broke the news to Fox host Dana Perino.

"The White House is having its own outbreak," Robert said/ "The joint Chief of Staff's attended the Goldstar event..."

"The entire Joint Chiefs of Staff have now had to quarantine --- Add the joint Chiefs to the list of people now are taking precautionary measures as a result of some activity that occurred here at the White House."

After making that announcement Fox quickly shifted topics to make it appear that Trump is virtually symptom-free after just been stricken by the pandemic.

Here's a list of people taken out by this:

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Coronavirus Hits The Pentagon

Coronavirus Hits The Pentagon

John Roberts reports on Fox News about the quarantine of Admiral Charles W. Ray, the Vice Commandant of the Coast Guard and the subsequent quarantine of many leaders in the national security establishment.
Oct 06, 2020
By Karoli Kuns

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.