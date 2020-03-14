The 'Acting' President Lies About Google Creating Websites For COVID-19 Testing

During yesterday's press conference, Donald Trump made many erroneous claims to pump up the crashed stock markets. One of the most egregious was that Google had 1,700 employees working on websites to help fight against COVID-19.

At the Rose Garden, Trump surrounded himself with CEOs to give the appearance that the private sector was heavily involved in the effort to contain the virus. They've done virtually nothing for the past eight weeks, but like most egomaniacs, more is better, so a crowded podium of do-nothings is what we received.

And as his remarks were coming to a close he said, "I would like to thank Google. Google is helping develop a website. It's going to be very quickly done” (unlike websites in the past) to determine whether a [coronavirus] test is warranted and to facilitate testing at a nearby convenient location."

Wow, that's good news, right?

Trump continued, "Google has 1,700 engineers working on this right now. They've made tremendous progress."

Most excellent.

But, wait. It's Trump, so his words must be fact-checked.

And yes, right on cue Wired reported, "The only problem: There is no nationwide site like the one Trump described. And Google had no idea the president was going to mention one."

Are you frakking kidding me?

A source at Google tells WIRED that company leadership was surprised that Trump announced anything about the initiative at the press conference. What he did say was also almost entirely wrong. There will be a coronavirus testing site, not from Google but from Alphabet sister company Verily. “We are developing a tool to help triage individuals for Covid-19 testing,” Google tweeted in a statement. “Verily is in the early stages of development, and planning to roll testing out in the Bay Area, with the hope of expanding more broadly over time.”

This narcissistic imbecile keeps blaming everybody else, and every other administration for all his problems, then lies constantly at the risk of American lives, all in an effort to pump up his own self worth.

The media should ban him from giving any more press conferences on the virus.