'Disappointed': Maria Bartiromo Calls Out James Comer's Failed Hearings On Biden

Fox News host Maria Bartiromo told Rep. James Comer (R-KY) that her audience was "disappointed" that his failed congressional hearings did not lead to prosecutions of former President Joe Biden and his family.

On her Sunday Fox News program, Bartiromo noted that Biden had pardoned his family members as President Donald Trump was sworn into office.

"You identified the bank statements, you identified whistleblowers and you did a very deep investigation," the Fox News host explained to Comer. "But I've got to tell you, my audience is a little disappointed."

"So with these pardons, should we just expect after all that work you put into it, after all the conversations we've had, they got away with it?" she asked.

"I certainly hope not," Comer replied. "The ball is going to be in [Attorney General] Pam Bondi's court. We're communicating with her people right now. I've had a good meeting with [FBI Director nominee] Kash Patel."

"One thing I'm confident is going to happen... We're going to hold people in the government accountable that were involved in the cover up."

Comer predicted that the pardons of Biden's family members would not hold up in court.

"I don't think the average person that works hard and pays taxes has much sympathy for a president that, in his last act in office, pardoned his entire family for financial public corruption and didn't have the guts to tell anybody why he did it," he concluded.