'I Wasn't In Charge': Comer Ashamed Of Failed Mayorkas Impeachment

House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer (R-KY) declined to defend his Republican colleagues after a failed impeachment of Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.
By David EdwardsFebruary 11, 2024

During a Sunday interview on Fox News, host Maria Bartiromo reflected on the failed impeachment effort.

"I believe Congressman Steve Scalise is coming back next week," the Fox News host observed. "Are you going to try this again? What are your expectations?"

"Yeah, thankfully, I wasn't in charge of that effort, but I believe that Scalise will return this week," Comer replied. "And it's my understanding that's on the agenda."

"So hopefully, we'll get that job done and finally start to hold someone in this administration accountable for what's going on at the southern border," he concluded.

