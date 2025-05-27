Federal Judges Consider Taking Over Their Own Security Force

Federal judges are considering a plan that would shift their armed protection personnel away from the DoJ and under their own control, while the Trump administration is ginning up hostility against their rulings. Via the Guardian:

The Wall Street Journal revealed on Sunday that the idea of creating their own armed security detail emerged at a meeting of about 50 federal judges two months ago. A security committee at the twice-yearly judicial conference, a policymaking body for federal judges, raised concerns about the increasing number of threats against judges following Trump’s relentless criticism of court rulings against his policies.

Under the current system, federal judges are protected by the US Marshals Service, which is managed by the justice department. According to the Wall Street Journal, those participating at the March conference expressed worries that Trump might instruct the marshals to withdraw security protection from a judge who ruled against him.

Amid those anxieties, the idea surfaced that federal judges should form their own armed security force. That would involve bringing the US Marshals Service under the direct control of the head of the judiciary, Chief Justice John Roberts.