NPR Sues Trump

NPR is officially suing the Trump administration for signing an executive order that cuts all funding to the broadcaster.

Trump has been attacking VOA and PBS as well in his effort to gain a fascist hold on the media.

NBC reports that three other radio stations have joined the suit against Demented Donald.

Trump’s May 1 order violates the First Amendment’s protections for speech and the press and steps on Congress’ authority, NPR and three other public radio stations claim in the lawsuit filed in federal court in Washington, D.C. The order “also threatens the existence of a public radio system that millions of Americans across the country rely on for vital news and information,” according to the legal complaint against Trump and a handful of top officials and federal agencies.

While Trump tries to destroy the US economy, he's been on a jihad against the entire mainstream media.

On HBO Max, John Oliver detailed Trump's crony FCC pick, Brendan Carr, who is using the agency to threaten and investigate all media outlets if they dare to do their jobs and not suck up to the narcissistic buffoon.

It doesn't help a free press in America when billionaires who own the Washington Post and the LA Times destroy those entities in the service of Trump.

Freedom of speech is dying on the vine. We wish NPR all the winning.