On Wednesday, Donald Trump told his roundtable of sycophants that he has taken away "freedom of speech" and is proud of it because it leads to riots.

Trump's rambling has become more unintelligible by the minute.

Trump unconstitutionally outlawed flag burning with an executive order back in August, which the Supreme Court should overturn.

TRUMP: We took the freedom of speech away because that's been through the courts and the court said you have freedom of speech, but what has happened is when they burn a flag, it agitates and irritates crowds that have never seen anything like it on both sides and you end up with riots, so we're going on that basis. We're looking at it from not from the freedom a speech, which I always felt strongly about, but never passed the courts.

When has a flag-burning incident incited a riot?

Donald Trump has been trying to punish any on-air critic in his second term and has gone to great lengths to undermine freedom of speech and the First Amendment to protect his snowflake persona.