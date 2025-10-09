Trump Admits: 'We Took The Freedom Of Speech Away'

From flag burning, to suing networks, to trying to force comedians off the air: Trump is the anti-free speech president.
Trump Admits: 'We Took The Freedom Of Speech Away'
Credit: Sceengrab
By John AmatoOctober 9, 2025

On Wednesday, Donald Trump told his roundtable of sycophants that he has taken away "freedom of speech" and is proud of it because it leads to riots.

Trump's rambling has become more unintelligible by the minute.

Trump unconstitutionally outlawed flag burning with an executive order back in August, which the Supreme Court should overturn.

TRUMP: We took the freedom of speech away because that's been through the courts and the court said you have freedom of speech, but what has happened is when they burn a flag, it agitates and irritates crowds that have never seen anything like it on both sides and you end up with riots, so we're going on that basis. We're looking at it from not from the freedom a speech, which I always felt strongly about, but never passed the courts.

When has a flag-burning incident incited a riot?

Donald Trump has been trying to punish any on-air critic in his second term and has gone to great lengths to undermine freedom of speech and the First Amendment to protect his snowflake persona.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon