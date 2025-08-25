Trump Tries Ditching SCOTUS Ruling To Criminalize Flag Burning

During this morning's fascist photo-op, Donald Trump spat on the Supreme Court and signed an executive order claiming to criminalize flag burning with a one-year penalty in jail.

In 1989, the Supreme Court ruled that burning the American flag as political protest is constitutionally protected speech.

The bronzed-up, doddering old fool lied and claimed there have been many riots pertaining to flag-burning incidents, which is ridiculous and untrue.

Watching his presidential lackey hand him the EO to sign shows how far down the drain this Constitutional Republic has gone under this idiot.

TRUMP: This is very important. Flag burning all over the country, they're burning flags all over the world. They burn the American flag. And as you know, through a very sad court, I guess it was a five to four decision. They called it freedom of speech. But there's another reason, which is perhaps much more important. It's called death. Because what happens when you burn a flag is the area goes crazy. If you have hundreds of people, they go crazy. You could do other things. You can burn this piece of paper. You can. And it's. But when you burn the American flag, it incites riots at levels that we've never seen before. People go crazy in a way, both ways.

WTF? Yes, I can burn a piece of paper. So what?

TRUMP: And what the penalty is going to be if you burn a flag, you get one year in jail, no early exits, no nothing. You get one year in jail.

A presidential executive order cannot circumvent a Supreme Court ruling, no matter how much the addled-brained narcissist believes they can.

If you commit treason or domestic terrorism by attacking the US Capitol or trying to hang members of Congress to support Trump, you are a hero and get pardoned.

Gotcha.