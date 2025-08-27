Vance Enthusiastically Slurps Up Trump's Flag-Burning Crusade

How soon they forget! Notable windsock JD Vance has rejected a Supreme Court ruling by one of its most feted conservative judges after a Trump order that is pitting MAGA against MAGA. Via Daily Beast:

He brushed aside the late Justice Antonin Scalia’s famous stance that torching the American flag is protected free speech, so that he could support Trump’s new crusade against flag burning.

Vance loyally backed Trump on Tuesday, but several MAGA names and Republican stars have sided with Scalia and his ruling, made decades ago in the Supreme Court.

Vance’s intervention comes after the president signed an executive order requiring that the Justice Department investigate and prosecute people for burning the American flag.

The order, which follows cases of protesters burning the flag at various anti-Israel and anti-ICE demonstrations, also directs Attorney General Pam Bondi to challenge the Supreme Court’s landmark 1989 decision, Texas v. Johnson.

The 5-4 ruling, written by liberal Justice William Brennan and backed by Scalia, declared for the first time that the government cannot criminalize the destruction of an American flag when done as an act of expression.

Four years before he died, the justice spoke about the Texas v. Johnson decision during a CNN interview with Piers Morgan, where he declared that “burning the flag is a form of expression.”