JD Vance's Blamecasting On Joe Biden For Trump's Economy Isn't Working

Vice president JD Vance decided it was a good time to lie and give a speech on Trump's flailing economy in Allentown, PA Tuesday.

Vance tried to paint a rosy picture on the economic affairs in the country, but people are living it and know their own state of affairs.

The Vice President is a very good liar, but blaming Biden for their failures is not flying.

VANCE: So, if you look at every single affordability crisis that we talk about in the United States of America today, it's because we inherited a nightmare of an economy from Joe Biden. The highest peacetime debt and deficits in the history of the United States of America, that blows the door off inflation. The highest energy prices in the history of the United States of America. We are in one of the great energy regions in the entire world.

The Trump administration claimed immediate relief for the American public after the COVID supply chain issues help rocket inflation under the Biden administration if they won the election, but failed miserably.

Trump took a thriving economy, with huge jobs gains and threw it in the garbage because of his obsession with 1900s tariffs. He dumped every initiative in the Inflation Reduction Act, punishing his own constituents in red states more than in the blue states. He raised tariffs to impossible levels, causing previously profitable businesses to fail. Just this week iRobot, maker of the iconic Roomba, declared bankruptcy. When they emerge from Chapter 11, the remains of the company will be sold to their Chinese manufacturer because the reciprocal tariffs were just too much.

The latest polling shows Republicans view Trump as responsible for today's economic problems and not Biden.

JD Vance can lie as much as he likes, but people do like accountability as well as affordability.

Vance and Trump failed at both.