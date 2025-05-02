Vance Blames Trump's Economic Tariff Wreckage On Biden

JD Vance proving once again he's just as big of a liar as his boss. Vance made an appearance on Fox's Special Report with Bret Baier, and fell right in line with the likes of Tommy Tuberville when asked about the economic downturn caused by Trump's tariffs.

The economic downturn has every member of President Donald Trump's administration trotting out the Shaggy defense. JD Vance ducked direct questions about the flagging economy on Thursday during an interview with Bret Baier on Fox News. Baier, who is not above fudging the facts in favor of Trump, came straight at Vance while discussing a disappointing first quarter. "The economy shrank – first time in three years. People are pointing to the tariff policy," Baier said. "There are people looking at their 401(k)s that are worried. What do you tell them? Is this going to work?" Like Trump before him, Vance laid the blame at the feet of former President Joe Biden. "When you talk about the economy, this is Joe Biden’s economy," Vance said.

MSNBC's Steve Rattner had a much more honest take this Thursday on who was responsible for what: 'Looking ahead it's all bad': MSNBC analyst paints grim portrait of the Trump economy

Standing before an array of charts, the "Morning Joe" regular pointed to indicators that consumer confidence is in collapse and Wall Street is in turmoil because of the president's tariff trade war. After noting Trump was not the president for the entire 90 days of the recently concluded quarter, Rattner told co-host Joe Scarborough, "When you strip it all apart, it does appear that the economy grew by a couple percent in the first quarter; that I would put on Biden when Biden was the president for a month of that, plus, it was his economy that Trump inherited." "So I'd give Biden credit for what was actually not a bad GDP number," he added. "We got to look ahead, there was a jobs number yesterday from ADP, we're going to get another jobs number this Friday, but the ADP number that came out yesterday showed roughly half as many jobs being created last month as the month before so you may start to see some effects of Trump." "But, but, I –– but looking ahead it's all bad, there's nothing but gloom out there in the business and the investor community," he admitted. Host Scarborough then contributed the "next 100 days would be telling."

Yes they will. We'll see how much longer the MAGAs can keep the gaslighting up before everyone but the 20 percent of Kool-Aid drinkers have had enough of them.