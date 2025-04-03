Treasury Secretary Warns Countries Not To Retaliate Against Trump Tariffs

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent basically told the rest of the world to just sit back and take it during an interview with Fox's Bret Baier. This guy already admitted that there very well could be a Trump recession, and that was before Trump's insane "liberation day" tariff executive orders this Wednesday.

The look of pain on Bessent's face during this interview with Fox's Bret Baier tells you all you need to know on how he really feels about having to defend this insanity:

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent offered a three-word reply on Wednesday to countries looking to respond to the United States’ broad tariffs: "Do not retaliate."President Donald Trump announced on his self-proclaimed "Liberation Day" a 10% baseline tariff across the board and retaliatory tariffs on some of the country’s closest allies, who he says are taking advantage of the U.S. Among some notable tariffs are 34% on China, 20% on the European Union, 24% on Japan and 32% on Taiwan. The tariffs on China increased to 54% due to an existing 20% tariff. "My advice to every country right now is do not retaliate. Sit back, take it in, let's see how it goes. Because if you retaliate, there will be escalation," Bessent said Wednesday in an interview on "Special Report" shortly after the announcement. "If you don't retaliate, this is the high-water mark."

He can beg or threaten all he wants, but the rest of the world is not going to just sit back and have no response to this madness.